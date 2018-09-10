Mike tells Sarah why the biggest scandal of Reagan’s presidency provides more (depressing) lessons about current politics than Watergate. Digressions include Mormons, Top Gun and the X-Files. Both co-hosts have considered what they will name their deliberately boring tax-shelter corporations.
Links!
- Mike’s essay about his parents living in Iran in 1979
- The Yale Law Review article about the structural failures of Iran-Contra
- The findings prepared by the hilariously impotent Tower Commission
- The amazing CJR story that asks why the press didn’t care about Iran-Contra
- An overview of the scandal from Brown University
- The 1991 Independent Counsel report