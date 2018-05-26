Mike tells Sarah about the complicated legacy of Anita Hill and the not-particularly-complicated facts of her case. Digressions include “Tootsie,” Garrison Keillor and the Donner party. For reasons unknown, Mike seems to believe that one flies “down” from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Washington, D.C.

Links:

Mike’s video on Anita Hill and sexual harassment law: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UU_3Rw78-VE

Another Mike video, this one a complication of testimony from a 1992 Congressional hearing on sexual harassment: https://rottenindenmark.wordpress.com/2017/03/27/sexual-harassment/

“The Other Woman,” the 1994 article about Angela Wright: https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/lifestyle/1994/10/09/the-other-woman/ca495db5-5a09-4397-8620-fd443751c8e2/?utm_term=.1ef587ac21a3

“Anita Hill: The Rest of the Story” https://www.brandeis.edu/investigate/selectedwork/docs/anita-hill-the-complete-story-florence-graves.pdf

A lovely history of sexual harassment law: https://law.yale.edu/system/files/documents/pdf/Faculty/Siegel_IntroductionAShortHistoryOfSexualHarrasmentLaw.pdf

Nice review of Catherine MacKinnon’s 1976 book, “Sexual Harassment of Working Women”: https://chicagounbound.uchicago.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=4230&context=uclrev